Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO reveal they're undergoing IVF, hoping for a baby

Jelly Roll is already the father of two children from previous relationships, Bailee and Noah, but he and his wife, Bunnie XO, are now actively trying to have a baby together.

While appearing on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Jelly revealed that one of the main reasons he recently lost 60 pounds was that he wants to stay healthy enough to see a future child into adulthood.

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that, at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college," he said in an excerpt that Bunnie posted on her Instagram.

Over the footage, Bunnie posted the following message: "Papabear dropped a surprise on this pod today. We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open. And w/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun."

"We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family," she continued. "J & I are so excited & scared all at the same time. We genuinely never thought we'd want to add to our family but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family w/Bailee & Noah."

"So here we go, y'all!" she concluded. "Send all your love our way."

She captioned the post, "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026."

Jelly's birth name is Jason DeFord.

