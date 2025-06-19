JENNIE faces the heat on 'Hot Ones'

JENNIE faces her spicy food fears on the latest episode of Hot Ones.

The BLACKPINK singer, who admitted she doesn’t have a high spice tolerance, took on the hot wings interview challenge, answering questions about her latest album, Korean skin care and more.

With her debut album, Ruby, JENNIE says she fought for a specific vision that may not have been what people are expecting.

“I had to fight for a few of the songs and honestly the whole core message to begin with,” she says. “We didn’t have to forcefully make the music easy for people to like this album.”

She adds, “Especially a song like ‘Zen.’ A song like ‘Starlight.’ Which I understand that it might not be the first thing that could pop up in people’s minds, but I knew that it would touch the people that I want to touch.”

JENNIE follows BLACKPINK bandmates ROSÉ and LISA on Hot Ones, and tells host Sean Evans she'll convince JISOO to go on next.

“One-hundred percent because she is the one who taught me spicy and she’s the other you,” she says. “Like she made me eat spicy food with her. Ever since we were trainees. So, I think [JISOO] should come on this show.”

