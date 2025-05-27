Jennifer Lopez confirms details of new Las Vegas residency

Live Nation Las Vegas
By Andrea Dresdale

After announcing it on the American Music Awards on Monday night, Jennifer Lopez has now revealed details of her new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live launches with three shows on Dec. 30, 31 and Jan 2 and 3, followed by eight more shows in March. It'll be JLo's second residency, following Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, which ran at Planet Hollywood from 2016 to 2018.

A Citi card presale starts June 2 at 10 a.m. PT via citientertainment.com. A fan club presale starts June 3 at 10 a.m. PT; additional presales will run through out the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 6 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/JLoVegas.

The March dates are March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!