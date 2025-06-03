Jessie J sets intimate acoustic tour of North America

Ashley Osborn
By Andrea Dresdale

Jessie J is returning to North America for an intimate tour this fall.

The "Price Tag" singer/songwriter will perform acoustically in nine cities -- Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and LA -- starting Nov. 5. The tour will wrap up Nov. 20. According to a press release, the performances will focus on "vocals, storytelling and connection," and feature performances of fan favorites and new material.

A presale starts June 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Get full details by visiting JessieJ.os.fan.

Jessie recently released two new singles: "No Secrets" and "Living My Best Life."

