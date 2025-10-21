Joe Jonas details how his brothers 'came together' for him during divorce

Jonas Brothers grace the new digital cover of Esquire, and they also sat down for an installment of the publication's What I've Learned video series. In the chat, the brothers share how they "rallied for" each other in times of trouble.

After Kevin Jonas described his reaction to finding out that brother Nick Jonas had Type-1 diabetes, the interviewer asked whether Nick and Kevin had ever "come together" for Joe Jonas. Joe answered, "My divorce. These guys and many others being by my side through probably the most difficult time in my adult life thus far, navigating it while we're traveling and touring."

"Divorce is tough," he continued. "It's not easy for anybody, and I think people are so quick to make assumptions. And I'm so grateful that I have these guys, and I have amazing family and friends."

"These guys had my back," he adds, laughing, "whether I wanted to talk about it or they knew I did not want to talk about it that day, they showed up for me in a major way."

Joe says he's now "able to have a relationship with my co-parent, Sophie [Turner]."

Joe and Sophie married in 2019; Joe filed for divorce in September 2023. Things got messy over custody and visitation rights with the couple's two daughters, but they managed to come to an agreement in October of that year. Their divorce was finalized in September 2024.

