Joe Jonas, Mel B, Simon Cowell & 'KPop Demon Hunters' star teaming for new music competition

A new music competition featuring Simon Cowell and three pop stars is in the works.

Deadline reports ABC is set to have Simon, Joe Jonas, Spice Girls' Mel B and hit-making songwriter Savan Kotecha judge the proposed new talent search, called Who's In The Band. Rei Ami, who provides the singing voice for Zoey on KPop Demon Hunters, will host.

According to Deadline, a proof-of-concept taping will take place Oct. 30 in London. It will feature singers performing the same song at the same time, in what Deadline describes as "different colored tubes."

Simon and Mel B have previously worked together as judges on America's Got Talent.

Meanwhile, American Idol will return to ABC for a new season in early 2026. Simon left that show in 2010, long before it moved from Fox to ABC.

