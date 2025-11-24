Jonas Brothers officially inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame

We knew they were getting in, but on Nov. 21 the Jonas Brothers were officially inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The event was hosted by Jersey boy Danny DeVito and was held at American Dream, where the group hosted JONASCON earlier this year.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were all on hand to accept the award. Nick told the crowd, "To every kid at home wondering if you can make it, wondering if big dreams can come out of a small town, the answer is yes. New Jersey prepares you for life. If you can survive the Turnpike traffic and the shore on Labor Day weekend, you can survive anything."

It was a busy few days for JoBros: After their induction, they continued their tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, where they welcomed WALK THE MOON for a rendition of "Shut Up and Dance." That was followed by a show in Detroit. They also just announced a Dec. 30 show in Jacksonville, Florida; a fan presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

