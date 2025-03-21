Jonas Brothers announce JONAS20: Living the Dream tour for 2025

Jonas Brothers have a new song out, but that's not even the most exciting news they've got for fans on Friday.

Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, the trio announced that this summer, they'll be hitting the road for JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour, which will visit stadiums and arenas across North America. The tour starts August 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but the full tour routing and ticket details will be announced Sunday, as the group's first-ever JonasCon fan convention wraps up in East Rutherford, New Jersey -- the location of MetLife Stadium.

As for the new song, "Love Me to Heaven," co-written by hitmaker Justin Tranter, is an '80s-inspired track that finds the group singing, "Could give me everything, but it ain't enough/ You can't put a price on the human touch/ I could be down, but you love me to heaven/ love me to heaven."

"Love Me to Heaven" is JoBros' third release of 2025, following the Marshmello and Rascal Flatts collabs "Slow Motion" and "I Dare You," respectively. Joe Jonas also released a duet with country star Ashley Cook, "All I Forgot."

