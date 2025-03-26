Jonas Brothers adding JONASCON events to upcoming Living the Dream tour

Live Nation
By Andrea Dresdale
If you couldn't make it to the JONASCON fan convention on March 22 or 23 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, don't worry -- Jonas Brothers are taking the show on the road.
JONASCON ON TOUR is being added to 10 stadium dates on the brothers' Jonas20: Living the Dream tour as a an interactive pre-show tailgate party, and it'll be free for all ticketholders. 
Fans can experience Camp Rock and Jonas Brothers karaoke, art installations, photo ops, trivia challenges, a "trading post" where fans can apply to sell their JoBros-related wares, Jonas-ified takeovers of local eateries and more.
Here are the cities where JONASCONON TOUR will be available:

Aug. 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug. 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug. 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

