Judy Garland's daughter approves of Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' performance

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Andrea Dresdale

When she was a little girl, Ariana Grande would dress up as Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz. Now she's getting props from Garland's daughter.

After Ariana opened the Oscars by singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in a red dress inspired by the ruby slippers Garland wore in the film, actress Lorna Luft, Garland's daughter, took to her Instagram Story to comment.

Luft wrote, "Thank you to @arianagrande, @cynthiaerivo, & @theacademy for honoring my mother's memory so beautifully. Myself and my family are very grateful. All Love, Lorna."

Ariana, who fans know is a talented mimic, played Garland in a cut-for-time sketch on Saturday Night Live in 2016.

Garland, who died in 1969, was also the mother of singer/actress Liza Minnelli.

