Justin Bieber addresses 'standing on business' rant, marriage struggles on 'Swag'

Is it clocking to you now? Justin Bieber addresses his viral "standing on business" rant on his new album, Swag.

In a voice memo interlude titled “Standing on Business,” we hear the sound play of Justin telling paparazzi, “You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business.”

Then we hear comedian Druski poking fun at Justin for the way he pronounced “business.”

In another spoken interlude with Druski, titled “Therapy Session,” Justin addresses the scrutiny over his mental health. "I think that's been a tough thing for me recently," he says. "Feeling like I've had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human really publicly, and so people always asking if I'm OK, and that starts to really weigh on me."

He also gets personal on the track “Walking Away,” in which he sings about struggles in his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber.

“Baby, I ain't walking away,” he sings. “You were my diamond/ Gave you a ring/ I made you a promise/ I told you I'd change.”

Swag, which also features standout tracks "Daisies" and "Yukon," is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.