Justin Bieber floods 'Billboard' Hot 100 with 'Swag' songs

Justin Bieber's new single "Daisies" debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but further down, the chart is packed with tracks from his new album Swag.

As Billboard notes, a total of 16 songs from the album debuted on the chart, including "Daisies." They range from "Yukon" at #17 to "405" at #86. In between are tracks including "Go Baby" at #18, "Things You Do" at #35, "Butterflies" at #49," "First Place" at #59 and the title track at #70.

Only two songs from the record failed to chart: "Zuma" and "Forgiveness." The skits that appear on the album between songs are ineligible to chart.

Justin has now had 121 songs in total chart on the Hot 100, the 10th most of all time. That total includes 27 top-10s and 53 top-40 hits.

Swag, Justin's first album since 2021's Justice, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.