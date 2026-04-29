Justin Bieber goes top 10 on 'Billboard' Christian chart

While he's appeared on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart before with songs from his 2021 EP, Freedom, Justin Bieber's never made it to the top 10 — until now. And he has Coachella to thank for it.

Justin's song "Everything Hallelujah," which he performed at both of his Coachella sets, debuts at #6 on Hot Christian Songs. It also debuts at #1 on Christian Streaming Songs, the first time he ever appeared on that tally.

The popularity of the Swag II track is part of an overall increased interest in Justin's entire catalog following Coachella. Plus, the song's repeated use of the word "hallelujah" has become popular on TikTok, which is also helping to drive streams. Prior to this, the highest Justin had gotten on Hot Christian Songs was #20.

Meanwhile, rumors that Justin would announce a tour soon after Coachella proved unfounded, but his website still includes an invitation to "RSVP to be notified when new tour dates are announced."

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