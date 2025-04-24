Justin Bieber: 'If I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey'

Justin Bieber has taken to his Instagram Story to share how he feels about the constant rumors surrounding his marriage, and the hate he gets for his seemingly odd behavior. Bottom line: He believes people are just jealous of how awesome he and wife Hailey's lives are.

"JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES," Justin writes. "They treat me like a** out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling [that I'm] better than those people who are mean and hurtful ... because I can be mean and hurtful too."

Justin said when he sees the comments from haters, "My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet, but there's other s*** I do I'm not proud of, that god is gracious with."

He adds, "Hurt people hurt people and honestly, if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy." That means "crazy" or "wild," for those who are unfamiliar.

"It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it," he continues. "I don't blame em."

He concludes, "Hailey and I are the Jones's it's impossible to keep up with."

