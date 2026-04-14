Justin Bieber sees Coachella streaming bump

Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justin Bieber’s headlining set at Coachella Saturday has resulted in a streaming spike for the singer.

Spotify notes that Bieber's catalog saw a 165% increase in streams in the U.S. just one day after his performance. The My World track "Favorite Girl," which he performed live for the first time in over a decade, saw the biggest bump, with an 870% increase in streams.

Other songs that experienced a surge in streams include My World 2.0's "That Should Be Me," up 445%; SWAG II tracks "EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH" and "I Do," up 450% and 385%, respectively; "Never Say Never," up 310%; and his iconic hit "Baby," up 220%.

Justin's set was filled with songs from his 2025 albums SWAG and SWAG II. He also performed his past hits, which he sang along with YouTube videos of the tracks.

Meanwhile, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, gave fans a look into her Coachella experience on Instagram, sharing a carousel of pictures and video from her day at the fest. In one video, you can see Hailey holding their son, Jack, and dancing to her husband's music during soundcheck. There's even a photo of Jack's arm with a fake "bieberchella" tattoo.

"such a special weekend. nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it's taken to get here," she captioned the post. "so grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let's do it all again!!!!"



Bieber is set to return to the Coachella stage on April 18.

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