Justin Bieber welcomes Billie Eilish, SZA, Big Sean and more to Coachella set

Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justin Bieber switched things up for his second Coachella appearance Saturday night, bringing out different guests and performing different classic cuts -- but the "singing along with old YouTube videos" segment remained.

The biggest guest star was Bieber superfan Billie Eilish, who Justin brought onstage so he could serenade her with "One Less Lonely Girl." The two first met at Coachella back in 2019 and later teamed up on a remix of "bad guy."

SZA also appeared for her "Snooze" remix with Justin, while Big Sean came out to perform "As Long as You Love Me" and "No Pressure." Sexyy Red popped up for "Sweet Spot," while Dijon was on hand for "Devotion."

During the YouTube portion of the show, Justin pulled up videos of "One Time," "U Smile," "Up" and "Baby," and his cover of Justin Timberlake''s "Cry Me a River" and sang along to them. "I remember this like it was yesterday," he said of the Timberlake cover. "The guitar was out of tune."

"I just was a kid who liked to sing, that was it," Justin told the crowd, reminiscing about his YouTube cover songs, which is what led to him being discovered.

"Man, it's been a wild journey. It's been an emotional journey," he added.

You can watch the performance on Coachella's YouTube channel.

Justin's Coachella performances haven't just been good for his streaming numbers, either. Vogue Business reports that his Skylrk brand sold over $5 million worth of merch during the first Coachella weekend alone. That beat the previous merch record of $1.7 million over two weekends.

Meanwhile, there may be an indication that Justin is planning to take the show on the road. His website has been updated to read, "Click RSVP below to be notified when new tour dates are announced."

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