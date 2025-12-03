Kanas City Chiefs president says he promised not to 'monetize' Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field after the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, she certainly turned a spotlight on the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs. But the team's president reveals that he promised Travis early on that he wouldn't try to use their relationship for publicity — or to make money.

While appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Chiefs President Mark Donovan told sportscaster Kay Adams that early on in the couple's romance, he told Travis, "Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player and coach's relationship."

"It's a relationship. We're not going to monetize it, we're not going to go out there and go crazy."

"We're not taking advantage of this relationship," Donovan continued, saying that they "never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she's in the building" and "we never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium. Never."

"Taylor's been amazing to us. It's been nothing but good. She is a phenomenon. But she is just a special, kind person," Donovan said, insisting that the team has always been "respectful." He said Travis prefers it that way, too.

"Travis, to his credit, is all about team and he's all about the guys, and he's all about being part of a team and not being separate," he said. "And he said, 'That separates me. When we're playing a game, when we're in that stadium, it's about us. And I want it to be about us.'"

