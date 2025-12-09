KATSEYE is TikTok's global artist of the year, 'Pretty Little Baby' is top song

When it comes to music, the world of TikTok is very different than the world of streaming or radio, which you can tell by looking at TikTok's top artists and songs of 2025.

KATSEYE is TikTok's global artist of the year, with over 30 billion views and 12 million creations in 2025. The platform's global song of the year and the top song in the U.S. is "Pretty Little Baby" by the late Connie Francis, which was released more than 60 years ago. After going viral on the platform, it was used over 28 million times and racked up close to 69 billion views.

The #2 song of the year is the same globally and in the U.S.: "Hold My Hand," by Jess Glynne. The 2015 track took off on TikTok this year thanks to its use in ad campaigns for the airline Jet2. Fans posted clips of the song and ad along with footage of vacations going horribly wrong.

The rest of the top 10 TikTok songs in the U.S. this year include "Rock That Body" by Black Eyed Peas, "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla, "No One Noticed" by The Marías, "Anxiety" by Doechii and "Love Me Not" by Ravyn Lenae.

The most-saved artist globally, using the "Add to Music App" feature on TikTok, is Taylor Swift. The most-saved track is sombr's "back to friends," while the global most-saved album is Tate McRae's So Close to What. The music trend of the year was Doechii's "Anxiety," while the TikTok songwriter of the year is EJAE of HUNTR/X.

