Katy Perry comments on upcoming Blue Origin trip to space with 'celestial sisters'

It was announced Thursday that Katy Perry will be one of six women comprising the first all-female crew in space, on a mission this spring aboard the Blue Origin rocket to outer space. On Instagram, she's explained a bit more about why she's taking one huge step for female pop star kind.

"If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you," she writes. "Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. Although we didn’t grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful WONDER!"

"I work hard to live my life that way still, and I am motivated more than ever to be an example for my daughter that women should take up space (pun intended)," Katy continued.

"That’s why this opportunity is so incredible — so that I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters."

The women who'll be going into space with Katy are journalist Gayle King; journalist, author and pilot Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Blue Origin boss Jeff Bezos; former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe; bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen; and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

