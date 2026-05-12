Katy Perry pretends to cry over ex Josh Groban's engagement

If you're a Katy Perry fan, you may recall that she called her former boyfriend, Josh Groban, "the one that got away" in a 2017 livestream and said that he inspired her song of the same name. Now, she's leaning into that, reacting to Josh's engagement to his girlfriend, Natalie McQueen, in a new TikTok.

In the post, we see a screenshot of People's story about the engagement, soundtracked to a sped-up version of "The One that Got Away." Then, a sad-looking Katy appears in a bathrobe, pours herself a glass of what looks like beer, makes a toast and starts crying. The caption reads, "Congrats."

Of course, Katy isn't really broken up about Josh's engagement: She's been dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau since last year.

In 2018, Josh reacted to Katy's admission, telling Bravo's Andy Cohen that they dated but "realized we were better as friends." He also said, "I was not expecting that. ... It's very sweet of her to say that."

He added that after listening to the lyrics to the song, he was confused about her claim that he inspired it.

"I'm like, 'I've never owned a Mustang. I don't have a tattoo. Are you sure that's about me?'" Josh told Andy. "I was very flattered by it, but I was very surprised, too."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.