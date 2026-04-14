Katy Perry's rep says claims of sexual assault leveled at singer by Ruby Rose are 'categorically false'

Ruby Rose attends the opening night of '2:22 - A Ghost Story' on July 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Sam Tabone/Getty Images for GWB Entertainment); Katy Perry visits Louvre Abu Dhabi ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 6, 2025. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Experience Abu Dhabi)

A spokesperson for Katy Perry is calling claims that the singer sexually assaulted actress and model Ruby Rose years ago "categorically false."

On Sunday, Rose, 40, replied to a story on Threads posted by Complex about Katy's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella show. The actress, who's known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and John Wick: Chapter 2, wrote, "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s*** what she thinks."

In another reply, she wrote, "I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes."

In a separate post, Rose subsequently detailed what she claims Perry, 41, did to her.

In a statement to ABC News, a rep for Perry says, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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