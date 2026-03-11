Kelly Clarkson never got the car she was promised for winning 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson has a bone to pick with American Idol. Yes, the show made her a household name, but she claims she never received the prizes she was promised for winning the reality competition.

While she was interviewing Traitors season 4 winner Rob Rausch on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rausch noted that he hadn't received his prize money yet. "I relate to this so hardcore," Kelly replied. "I literally was on the show, and they were like, 'Oh, you win a million dollars' or whatever. No, you didn't. They lied. ... It was like, a million dollars' worth of investment in you."

"And then they said you get a car, and I needed it 'cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn't afford the deductible," she continued. "And then no! I did not get a car. And then Clay Aiken, who didn't win the second season, got a car — and his mom!"

"I was like, ‘What the f***?’ I remember Clay telling me that the second season," Kelly continued. "He’s like, ‘Yeah, they gave my mom one.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna actually kick your a** right now.’"

Turning to Rausch, Kelly added, "That's why I'm saying, you might not see it. You might not see it. But, you know, I hope you got enough TV time."

