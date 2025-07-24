Kelly Clarkson sells stake in her music catalog, including 'Since U Been Gone' and 'Stronger'

Kelly Clarkson is the latest artist to sell off a portion of her musical legacy.

HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired a portion of Kelly's catalog — what's described in a press release as "her life's works" — which includes "Since U Been Gone," "Because of You," "Stronger," "Underneath the Tree" and "Behind These Hazel Eyes."

"My music is such a huge part of my journey – not just professionally, but personally," Kelly says in a statement. “Knowing these songs will continue to be heard and discovered by new generations means everything to me. I’m grateful to HarbourView for valuing and supporting this catalogue the way they do.”

HarbourView CEO Sherrese Clarke adds, "Her catalogue is filled with anthems that have defined moments for millions of people. We're thrilled to partner with Kelly and help ensure these songs continue resonating for decades to come."

HarbourView also owns a stake in more than 70 other music catalogs, from Nelly and T-Pain to Pat Benatar and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.