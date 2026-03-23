Kesha announces The Freedom Tour: 'Let's be free together'

The name of Kesha's new tour is much more family-friendly than her 2025 trek, which had a name we can't really say out loud.

The singer will launch The Freedom Tour May 23 in Chula Vista, California, and wrap things up Aug. 30 in Noblesville, Indiana. In between, she'll also perform on June 6 at Toronto's All Things Go Festival and on June 14 at Tennessee's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Kesha says of the tour, "I’ve lived through the fire. This tour is about what comes after. Freedom isn’t just leaving something behind — it’s discovering that what you have lived through has made you magnificently who you are”

“This summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy,” she adds. “We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let’s be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you.”

Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and run through the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local at KeshaOfficial.com.

In addition, Kesha has new music on the way. Her most recent album is 2025's Period.

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