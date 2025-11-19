Kesha says she's 'not allowed' to release updated version of 'Tik Tok'

For quite some time, Kesha has been performing an updated version of her signature song "Tik Tok" with changed lyrics that reflect the downfall of Sean Combs, formerly known as P. Diddy. But if you're wondering why she hasn't put that new version out on streaming services, it's because she can't.

Speaking to the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Kesha explained, "I am not allowed to release it yet. But at my shows, just so everybody knows, the lyrics have officially changed to 'wake up in the morning like, "f*** P. Diddy."' And that stands for all that I can't say."

In the interview, Kesha talks about "Tik Tok" and her debut album, Animal, which is marking its 15th anniversary. Because of her protracted legal action against Dr. Luke, the producer of Animal, Kesha said it's only now that she feels comfortable looking back on the album.

“I love that I was so playful and that I just didn’t give a fuck," she said. "What a fearless bad b****. I have so much love for her. She had no idea how painful that was gonna be, to be so imperfect in front of the whole world."

As for "Tik Tok," Kesha notes, "I’m so grateful for that silly f****** little song, ’cause I’m like the dopamine doula to the drunk people on the dance floor," Kesha said.

However, her self-described "stupid" lyrics on that song, as well as the vocal effects used on Animal, led to one big regret.

"I kind of pride myself in being smart and being able to sing, and for the whole world to think I couldn’t sing and I was stupid ... like, that was hard for me," she shared.

