Kevin Costner is now a Swiftie: "Absolutely blown away"

Kevin Costner was just one of the many, many celebrities who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during its six-night stand in Los Angeles, and he came away duly impressed.

Posting a series of photos and videos from the show, the Oscar-winning actor wrote, "My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

Costner, who's also a musician and leads his own band, Modern West, added, "I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I'm officially a Swiftie!"

In other Taylor news, The New York Times estimates that The Eras Tour could generate $4.6 billion in economic activity in North American alone, while Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour could generate $4.5 billion. Together, they're examples of what economists are calling "revenge spending": the post-pandemic trend that saw consumers moving away from spending their money on goods and towards experiences.

“The Beyoncé tour, the Eras tour, are the latest installation of that phenomenon,” economist Brett House at Columbia Business School told the Times. However, he added that the tours might actually be the last gasp of "revenge spending," as consumers run through their pandemic savings and things get back to normal.

Said House, “It might be that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé timed their tours perfectly.”

