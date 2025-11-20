The Kid LAROI announces new album, says it's his 'favorite thing' he's ever made

The Kid LAROI, 'Before I Forget' (Columbia Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

The Kid LAROI has announced a new album — after ditching a previous one.

The new album Before I Forget will be out Jan. 9. You can hear the first single, "A Perfect World," now.

LAROI explains on Instagram that Before I Forget is an album he recorded "in the last 4 months."

"I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it," the Australian artist notes. "[S]tarted again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made. it’s also the most personal thing I’ve ever made. sorry it’s taken a while. I hope that it resonates with you in some way cause it means a hell of a lot to me. I love you and thank you for supporting me always."

Fans will no doubt interpret the lyrics of "A Perfect World" as a comment on his now-ended relationship with Tate McRae. He sings, "I put you on, I see you got some taste now/ How'd I become somebody that you hate now?/ I was surprised when I heard what you were saying about us."

He also sings, "In a perfect world we'd have it all figured out/ Baby, you would be my girl."

Before announcing this album, LAROI had released a breakup song called "A Cold Play," which seemingly inspired Tate's recent single "Tit for Tat."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

