The Kid LAROI and Lorde both rave — separately — about Tate McRae: 'She's incredible'

Tate McRae just got some major props from someone who you'd expect it from and from someone you might not.

While talking to ELLE, Tate's boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, was asked which "incredible woman in music" has "imparted some wisdom to him." The Australian rapper replied, "Definitely my girlfriend. She's the hardest working artist I've ever met in my entire life. And I don't say that because she's my girlfriend."

"Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same," he adds. "There’s something really, really motivating about that—and really attractive as well."

LAROI also reveals that every time Tate smiles, "It makes me weak."

But it turns out that there's another artist from Down Under who's a big Tate fan: Lorde. Tate posted a clip of a new interview in which Lorde is asked what she listens to.

"You know who I love, actually, who I think is so cool? Is Tate McRae. I love her," she replies. "She's so good. She's incredible. I listened to her album recently, I was like, 'You're so awesome.'"

Remarking on Tate's performance ability, Lorde jokes, "Can she not be that good at dancing? Like, it's quite rude."

Tate added several "crying/overwhelmed" emojis and wrote, "byee ilysm @lorde."

