'KONNAKOL'? More like 'HOSPITAL': ZAYN is in recovery

Friday, April 17, should've been a great day for ZAYN: That's the day his new solo album, KONNAKOL came out. Instead, the singer is celebrating his release day in the hospital.

On his Instagram Story, he posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Friday afternoon and wrote, "Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding."

"Thank you to all the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who had helped along the way and continue to," he added. "You are all legends!”

ABC Audio has reached out to ZAYN's reps.

KONNAKOL is ZAYN's first album since 2024's Room Under the Stairs. He's scheduled to start a headlining tour on May 12.

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