'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack returns to #1; Mariah Carey, Olivia Dean, Doja Cat are top 10

The soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters has gone back up, up, up to reclaim the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, during a busy week for new album debuts.

This marks the soundtrack's second week at #1; it first topped the chart the week of Sept. 20. Meanwhile five other albums have debuted inside the top 10, marking the most debuts since late July. Leading those debuts is Doja Cat's' new album Vie, which enters the chart at #4, giving her her fourth top 10.

Coincidentally, both Doja Cat and Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna -- the singers behind the KPop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X -- appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

Rapper Young Thug scores his ninth top-10 album with UY SCUTI, which debuts at #6, while Mariah Carey's new album Here For It All, her first collection of new music in seven years, debuts at #7.

It's her 19th top-10 album, making her the third woman ever to have at least one new top 10 in the '90s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, following Madonna and Shania Twain. Plus, Mariah now ranks third among women when it comes to top-10 albums: Only Barbra Streisand and Madonna have more, with 34 and 23, respectively.

British singer Olivia Dean scores her first-ever entry on the Billboard 200 with her second album, The Art of Loving, which enters at #8. In her home country of the U.K., the album debuted at #1.

Finally, K-pop group P1Harmony enters at #9 with EX, marking their first top 10.

