Lady Gaga approves of Grammy-winning artist's cover of 'Abracadabra'

Lady Gaga's music doesn't have much in common with the indie-rock stylings of Grammy-winning female trio boygenius, but she's delighted that one of the band's members covered her latest single.

Boygenius member Lucy Dacus recorded her take on "Abracadabra" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge program, which features stars covering other artists' hits. Lucy turned in a very mellow, slowed-down reading of the tune, played on piano and acoustic guitar.

Gaga responded in the comments, "I LOVE this so much wow captures the purity of the song." Lucy replied, "oh my god… hi lady gaga I love you" and added the crying emoji. "Thank you for the music."

Lucy posted a screenshot of Gaga's comment on social platform X and captioned it, "I'm shaking."

Lucy, whose boygenius bandmates are Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, just released a new solo album, Forever Is A Feeling. She recently copped to being the "Lucy" who Taylor Swift mentions in the title track of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.