Lady Gaga makes dance chart history, sends 10 'Mayhem' songs onto the Hot 100

Interscope/Frank Lebon
By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga's album Mayhem didn't just top the Billboard 200 album chart — it's all over the Billboard Hot 100, as well.

Ten songs from the new album arrive on the tally, starting with the Bruno Mars collab "Die With a Smile" at #2. The song previously spent five weeks at #1. That's followed by "Abracadabra" at #19, "Garden of Eden" at #52 and "Vanish Into You" at #61.

"How Bad Do U Want Me," which some fans feel is reminiscent of Taylor Swift, is in at #69. "Disease," the album's first single, has reentered the chart at #71 after peaking at #27 back in November. "Perfect Celebrity" is #81, followed by "Zombieboy" at #85.

Rounding out the 10 songs are "Killah," which Gaga performed on Saturday Night Live, at #93 and "LoveDrug" at #95. With these latest songs, Gaga can now boast 46 career Hot 100 songs.

And over on Billboard's Top Dance Albums chart, Mayhem has set a major record. It debuts at #1, becoming her eighth leader. Gaga is now the artist who's scored the most #1 albums in the 24-year history of the chart.

She's also placed nine songs on Billboard's relatively new Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, all in the top 15, including "Abracadabra" at #1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!