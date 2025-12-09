Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Alex Warren top 'Billboard' year-end charts

If the world was ending, people would want to listen to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars sing a duet.

The duo's Grammy-winning song "Die With a Smile" is #1 on Billboard's Year-End Hot 100 Songs chart, which runs from Oct. 26, 2024, to Oct. 18, 2025. The top 10 also includes Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"; Teddy Swims' "Lose Control"; Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather"; Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things"; Alex Warren's "Ordinary"; and Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

Speaking of Alex, he's Billboard's top new artist of 2025 thanks to the five hits he charted during the eligibility period. In addition to "Ordinary," which spent 10 weeks at #1, he also scored with "On My Mind," "Bloodline," "Burning House" and "Eternity."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is the top artist and the top female artist on the year-end Billboard 200 chart, which ranks album sales. As such, The Life of a Showgirl is the top album, even though it was released just a few weeks before the chart's cutoff. Selling over 4 million albums in a single week will do that.

As for the top duo or group of the year, they don't actually exist: It's HUNTR/X, the animated trio from KPop Demon Hunters. They're also #2 on the Top New Artists ranking.

