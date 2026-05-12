Lady Gaga's bringing 'Mayhem' to streaming — and to a theater near you

For Lady Gaga, doing a regular concert film is so "been there done that." That's why, when it came time to document her Mayhem Ball tour, she went in a different direction.

Apple Music Live: Lady Gaga MAYHEM Requiem is a film of a one-night-only show that Gaga did Jan. 14 at LA's Wiltern Theater. It's described as a "celebration and musical reimagining" of her album Mayhem and features her performing rearrangements of the album's songs, surrounded by what's designed to look like the ruins of the Mayhem Ball's opera house set.

You can get a sneak peek of Gaga's performance of the song "Shadow of a Man" now. Other songs she performs include "Abracadabra," "Die With a Smile" and "Disease."

You can register online to get free tickets to one of 15 one-night-only screenings of the film, which will take place Thursday at 11 p.m. ET in cities including New York, Nashville, Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Orlando and Washington, D.C.

If you want to watch it in the comfort of your own home, it will premiere on Apple Music on that same day and time, and you won't need a subscription to watch the premiere live. If you're a subscriber, you'll be able to listen to a live album version of the film on-demand starting Thursday.

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