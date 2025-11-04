Lewis Capaldi is Role Model's 'Sally' in London

Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury festival 2025 (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Role Model brought out an unexpected choice as his "Sally" Monday night in London.

During a performance of his breakout single, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," the singer welcomed Lewis Capaldi to the stage at the Eventim Apollo. Lewis, with a beer in hand, joined Role Model to dance and sing along to the song as the crowd loudly cheered.

Role Model posted a video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it, "sally's now here to get us through it all."

Lewis also posted a couple of photos to his Instagram Story showing his dressing room backstage was labeled "Sally."

Previous Sallys have included Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp, Bowen Yang, Natalie Portman and Kate Hudson.

Role Model is set to play his second show at London’s Eventim Apollo Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!