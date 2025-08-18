Lewis Capaldi says getting back to music after 2 years is 'a bit bizarre': 'I feel like I'm a new singer'

After taking two years off to look after his physical and mental health, Lewis Capaldi returned to the stage in June with a performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England, and a brand-new single, "Survive." But the Scottish singer says after so much time away from the spotlight, he kind of feels as though he's starting his career all over again.

"I feel like I'm sort of like a new singer," he tells ABC Audio. "Yeah, just finding my feet again and getting back into the swing of things, it's been a bit weird. And not in like a bad way at all, it just feels a bit strange."

"Like people asking me questions [in interviews] and then doing TV [appearances] and stuff, it's just a bit bizarre," he continues. "Because I've been living quite a normal life for the last two years, and to be thrown back into this is a bit... strange. So I'm just trying to work out how I want to do it all this time."

But don't get him wrong: Lewis is definitely grateful that he's been welcomed back with open arms. In fact, "Survive" debuted at #1 on the charts in his native U.K. and is getting lots of radio play here in the U.S.

"I'm just relieved that people are still listening and still interested in listening," says Lewis, who topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 with "Someone You Loved" and scored a top-10 hit with "Before You Go" in 2020.

"...There's no guarantee when you go away that people will give a hoot when you come back," he adds. "So, I feel really pleased and I just feel relieved -- because I've got a mortgage to pay!"

Lewis will launch a U.K. tour in September, followed by shows in Australia and New Zealand. So far no word on any U.S. dates.

