Lewis Capaldi teams with BetterHelp to offer fans free therapy

Lewis Capaldi’s fans showed him support when he took a two-year break to focus on his mental health. Now, he’s giving back.

The singer has teamed up with virtual therapy platform BetterHelp to offer 734,000 hours of free online therapy, representing the 734 days he was away from the spotlight.

“I've been in therapy for the last two years. It's been a massive part of my life,” Lewis tells ABC Audio. “It's done wonders for me in getting back to the place that I'm at now where I feel really, you know, at ease and I feel great and I think I attribute a lot of that to therapy.”

He acknowledges therapy may not be right for everyone, but he wants to give access to those who may want to try it but don’t have the financial ability to do so.

“If we can sort of give people access to it and see if it's for them and see if they can get something out of it then that seems like a pretty exciting thing to me,” he says.

Lewis’ latest song, “Survive,” details his struggles with mental health, which led him to take a break from performing in 2023. He made his triumphant return to the stage in June at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival.

