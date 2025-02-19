LISA adds 'comic book publisher' to expanding resumé

Zero Zero Entertainment
By Andrea Dresdale

She's got several hits on the charts right now and she's starring in the new season of The White Lotus. But that's not enough for BLACKPINK's LISA -- she just added another line to her resumé.

The "Born Again" singer has announced the launch of Lalisa Comics, in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment, a company that's created comic books for acts like Machine Gun Kelly, Metro Boomin and Gorillaz. The first release is called ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC, which is a companion to LISA's debut solo album Alter Ego, due Feb. 28.

The 56-page comic incorporates the themes from the album, and is written by LISA and illustrated by the Japanese artist Minomiyabi. You can pre-order it now via lalisacomics.com.

According to the official description, the story follows a tech genius named Vixi who fixes arcade machines. When three bullies trap Vixi in a "virtual reality nightmare," her four friends enter a "digital battleground" to rescue her.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

