LISA, Rema and Anitta team for FIFA World Cup 2026 song 'Goals'

LISA, Anitta and "Calm Down" artist Rema were previously announced as performers for the June 12 opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in LA. Now we've learned that they've recorded a song together.

The BLACKPINK member, Brazilian superstar and the Nigerian singer/rapper have teamed for "Goals," which is out now, along with a music video. The song is from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

The track starts with LISA showing off her rapping skills, spitting, "My body/ my fit/ My friends/ my whip/ Bet I'm goals." Then Anitta takes over, singing in a mixture of Spanish and Portuguese, "I've got what you're looking for, here's your Brazilian body/ I shake my hips well, I want to see you do it too."

Finally Rema jumps in, rapping, "Everybody, they know I'm the one champion/ It's my time put your lights up/ Run, run, run, run, run, run, run."

LISA says in a statement, "Music always unites people across the world, so it has been an honor to work with Anitta and Rema.” Anitta adds, "I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament. It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history ... I’m very grateful for this opportunity.

And Rema says, "Three continents, one track … bringing all our sounds together, like, this is a big moment for music on the world stage."

In addition to those three artists, the LA opening ceremony features Katy Perry, Tyla and Future.

The U.S. will face off against Paraguay in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will include 104 matches across 16 host cities. The final match takes place July 19 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a halftime show starring Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

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