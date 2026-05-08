Listen to new Myles Smith song, 'Hold Me in the Dark'

Myles Smith has released a new song called "Hold Me in the Dark," a track off his full-length debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life.

Smith previously called "Hold Me in the Dark" "one of my favorite songs I've ever written." You can watch its lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

My Mess, My Heart, My Life. is due out June 19. It was originally set to drop on June 12, but Smith delayed the release by a week due to feeling "close to burning out."

The track list also includes Smith's breakout hit, "Stargazing," as well as the single "Nice to Meet You" and the Niall Horan collaboration "Drive Safe."

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