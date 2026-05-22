Lola Young returns with new song, 'From Down Here'

Lola Young has premiered a new song called "From Down Here."

The track was recorded with musician James Blake following the 2026 Grammys, during which Young won best pop solo performance for her breakout hit, "Messy."

"The day after the Grammys, I had a wave of inspiration hit me, so I got in the studio with the incredible James Blake and made this song," Young says in a statement. "I am rewriting the next chapter of my story because what a boring book the old one would’ve been anyway."

You can watch the video for "From Down Here," which finds Young standing in water with her head just above the surface, streaming on YouTube.

"From Down Here" follows Young's 2025 album, I'm Only F****** Myself. It also marks her first new music since collapsing onstage at the 2025 All Things Go festival in New York City, after which she stepped away to look after her mental and physical health. She told Rolling Stone in an interview published in March that she's entered treatment and has been attending AA meetings.

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