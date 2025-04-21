Lola Young teases new music, lands Billie Eilish opening slot

Now that "Messy" has conquered the world, Lola Young is ready for her next era.

Lola revealed on her Instagram Story that she's been tapped to open for Billie Eilish for two dates in June. She wrote, "Billie, I've been a fan forever, I'm so excited for this. I love you."

Lola returned to Coachella on Friday, and later posted a photo of herself after her set and captioned it, "new single soon.. but theres one thinggg i gotta do…." She didn't explain what it was but she could have been referring to the Billie shows.

During her Coachella show on Friday, Lola performed two as-yet-unreleased songs: "Spiders" and "One Thing."

On Friday, unlike her first Coachella appearance on April 11, Lola did not run offstage to throw up. She posted a photo herself onstage on Instagram and wrote, "This felt so special, guys thank you for everyone that showed up n gave me the time of my life, I love life rn."

