Look at her life: Gracie Abrams announces new tour

Ahead of the release of her new album Daughter From Hell, Gracie Abrams has announced an expansive tour that will see her headlining arenas in North America, the U.K. and Europe.

The North American leg of the Look at My Life Tour begins in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 2 and is currently set to wrap up on March following four shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Her schedule also includes four shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Holly Humberstone, Charlotte Lawrence, Bella Kay, Jensen McRae, Del Water Gap and The Japanese House will join as opening acts.

Gracie will then travel to Europe and the U.K. starting April 8; that leg ends in Barcelona on May 28.

Fans can now sign up for the presale at LiveNation.com, which begins June 2 at 9 a.m. local time. A Capitol One cardholder presale starts June 3, and tickets go on sale to the general public June 5 at 9 a.m. local time at shop.gracieabrams.com.

Gracie's new album arrives July 17. It features the new single "Hit the Wall."

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