Louis Tomlinson says with Liam Payne gone, he'd be 'uncomfortable' with a 1D reunion

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform in San Jose, CA in December, 2015 (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Louis Tomlinson always figured that One Direction would get around to reuniting — but following Liam Payne's tragic death in 2024, he says he doubts it'll ever happen.

While speaking to Rolling Stone UK, Louis was asked whether attending the Oasis reunion concert this summer made him feel any kind of way about a 1D reunion.

"That was one of the first feelings I got when I was there, but I think it’s more that you’re romanticizing the idea than [thinking about] the reality of the situation,” he explained. With Liam's absence, Louis says the idea of getting back together with the guys is now "infinitely more complicated.”

He adds, "Right now, I can't foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that." He says that if he, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik reunited as a four-man group, it would "feel like something else, almost."

“Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind," he admits. "Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’ But now I’d be really surprised [if we do],” he said.

“I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect.”

As previously reported, Louis will at least reunite with Zayn for a 2026 Netflix series that will find them traveling across the U.S. and "opening up about life, love, loss, and fatherhood.”

Louis' new album, How Did I Get Here?, is out on Jan. 23, 2026.

