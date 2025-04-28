"Luther" rules 'Billboard' Hot 100 for a 10th week, Morgan & Posty debut top 10

The world is still theirs: Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue to rule the Billboard Hot 100 with their song "luther."

The duet from the two artists, who are currently on tour together, has racked up a 10th week at #1 on the tally. That's a record for a collaboration by a solo male and a solo female artist without any additional acts: The previous record was nine weeks, set back in 1981 by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross' "Endless Love."

SZA has something else to celebrate, too: Her album SOS has returned to #1, giving it 13 weeks in total on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. When it was first released in 2022, it was #1 for 10 weeks; it then returned to #1 for two more weeks in January of this year after the deluxe version came out.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Morgan Wallen and Post Malone debut at #8 with "I Ain't Coming Back," from Morgan's upcoming album I'm the Problem. It's already his sixth song from the 37-track album to hit the top 10, following "Lies Lies Lies," "Love Somebody," "Smile," the title track and "Just in Case."

Meanwhile, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" climbs to a new high: Just two weeks after it entered the top 10, it currently sits at #3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.