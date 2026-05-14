Madonna, BTS, Shakira to headline the FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Three of the biggest names in pop, K-pop and Latin music are coming together this summer to celebrate the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show for the first time this summer, Global Citizen announced early Thursday. The lineup, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, features Madonna, BTS and Shakira. The show takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

Both Madonna and Shakira have experience with this sort of performance: Both have headlined Super Bowl halftime shows. Plus, Shakira has recorded this year's FIFA World Cup official song, "Dai Dai."

Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening ceremony, the first Korean solo artist to do so. BTS also collaborated with Coldplay on the 2021 single "My Universe."

Chris Martin teamed up with the Muppets to reveal the halftime show's superstar lineup, appearing in a social media video with Muppets including Elmo, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Cookie Monster, Animal and Statler and Waldorf.

The halftime show will be produced by Global Citizen, the global movement dedicated to ending poverty. It will raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which provides access to education and soccer to children around the world.

The final is scheduled to begin on July 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Broadcast information for the final's halftime show has not yet been announced.

As previously reported, the FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11. Artists who'll be performing at the opening ceremonies in the three host countries -- the U.S., Canada and Mexico -- include Katy Perry, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, J Balvin, Tyla, Future and BLACKPINK's LISA.

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