Madonna and Sabrina debut, JENNIE scores first solo top 10 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Monday, May 11, is Sabrina Carpenter's birthday and she's received a nice present: She and her new pal Madonna are on the Billboard Hot 100 together.

Their duet "Bring Your Love," which they debuted at Coachella, has entered the Hot 100 at #74, the week's highest debut. It's Madonna's first time back on the Hot 100 since 2023, when she teamed up with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for "Popular."

Meanwhile, JENNIE is Ms. Charisma: She just scored her first top-10 solo hit thanks to her remix of "Dracula" with Tame Impala. The original version of the song is from Tame Impala's 2025 album, Deadbeat. After JENNIE hopped on the remix, it went viral on TikTok, with people posting videos of themselves lipsyncing the line, "My friends are saying, 'Shut up, JENNIE, just get in the car.'"

JENNIE is now the second member of BLACKPINK to score a solo top-10 hit, following ROSÉ's collab with Bruno Mars, "APT."

Elsewhere, Ella Langley continues to hold the #1 spot on the Hot 100 with "Choosin' Texas," and now she's also got the #2 slot with the song "Be Her." She's the first woman who's known primarily as a country artist to score the top two spots on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

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