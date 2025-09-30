Mainstream smell-out: mgk announces '﻿lost americana'﻿-themed fragrance

'Lost americana' album artwork. (EST 19XX/Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

How would you like to smell like mgk?

The "bloody valentine" rocker has collaborated with Dossier Perfumes on a new fragrance inspired by his latest album, lost americana.

"Find what's lost," mgk cryptically writes in an Instagram post alongside a teaser video.

The lost americana fragrance is set to drop on Thursday.

Lost americana the album was released in August. It includes the lead single "cliché."

Mgk will launch a U.S. tour in support of lost americana in November. He's also working on putting out unreleased songs from his Tickets to My Downfall era in celebration of the 2020 album's fifth anniversary.

