Mariah Carey gives daughter Roe the "best night of her life" at Olivia Rodrigo concert

When your mom is Mariah Carey, you get to go to any concert you want and meet the artist afterward.

That's what happened July 23 in Atlanta, when Mariah took her twins Roc and Roe -- Moroccan and Monroe, to give them their full names -- to see Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour. Mariah posted photos of herself posing with Olivia, one of Roe with Olivia, and one of the family together with the "vampire" singer. "We are obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo," Mariah captioned the pics.

Olivia replied in the comments, "ur the absolute greatest!!! thank u sm for coming." Fans are now clamoring for a collaboration between Olivia and Mariah.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram, Roe posted footage of herself freaking out at the concert, a photo of the t-shirt that Olivia signed for her, and a picture of them together. "this is so late but last tuesday was the best night of my life WHATT like @oliviarodrigo i love u so much," she captioned the pic. "i had the time of my life it was a dream fr."

Her father Nick Cannon commented on the pic of Roe with Olivia, writing, "So Dope!!! 2 superstars in one photo!!!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.