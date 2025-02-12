Mariah Carey, Outkast among 14 acts nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey has another chance to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For the second year in a row, Mariah has made it onto the ballot of nominees for the class of 2025. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" artist Cyndi Lauper, who was most recently on the ballot in 2023, has also returned this year for another try.

Of the 14 nominees announced Wednesday, eight are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Outkast. The rap duo topped the charts with "Hey Ya" and "The Way You Move" in 2003 and won the album of the year Grammy in 2004 for Speakerboxx/The Love Below.

The other first-time nominees are:

-'80s British rocker Billy Idol, best known for his hits "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell"

-Soulful British singer Joe Cocker, known for "You Are So Beautiful," "Up Where We Belong" and "With a Little Help from My Friends"

-Atlanta rockers The Black Crowes, known for "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels"

-Jam band Phish

-'70s British rockers Bad Company, known for "Can't Get Enough," "Rock & Roll Fantasy" and "Feel Like Making Love," among other hits

-Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chubby Checker of "The Twist" fame

-Mexican rockers Maná, the most successful Latin American band of all time

As for the rest of the ballot, the artists who are back for another try after failing to get in previously are reunited British rockers Oasis; grunge gods Soundgarden; garage rock duo The White Stripes; and the double nominee of new wave/electronic music pioneers Joy Division and the band they morphed into, New Order.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this year; the date has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.